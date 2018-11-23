Daryl RunswickBorn 12 October 1946
Daryl Runswick
Daryl Runswick Biography (Wikipedia)
Daryl Runswick (born 12 October 1946) is a classically trained English composer, arranger, musician, producer and educationalist.
Daryl Runswick Tracks
Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo (Then Japhet, Shem and Ham)
Joseph Horovitz
Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo (Then Japhet, Shem and Ham)
Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo (Then Japhet, Shem and Ham)
Last played on
Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo (The Lord looked down on Earth)
Joseph Horovitz
Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo (The Lord looked down on Earth)
Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo (The Lord looked down on Earth)
Last played on
The Everywhere Calypso
Daryl Runswick
The Everywhere Calypso
The Everywhere Calypso
Last played on
Quintet in C major, D 956 (Adagio)
Franz Schubert
Quintet in C major, D 956 (Adagio)
Quintet in C major, D 956 (Adagio)
Last played on
Wyntones
Daryl Runswick
Wyntones
Wyntones
Last played on
Mein kleiner grüner Kaktus
Bert Reisfeld
Mein kleiner grüner Kaktus
Mein kleiner grüner Kaktus
Last played on
Britten's blues for ensemble, arr. from music by Britten: The Clock on the Wall [from 'On
Daryl Runswick
Britten's blues for ensemble, arr. from music by Britten: The Clock on the Wall [from 'On
Britten's blues for ensemble, arr. from music by Britten
Daryl Runswick
Britten's blues for ensemble, arr. from music by Britten
My Family And Other Animals
Daryl Runswick
My Family And Other Animals
My Family And Other Animals
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 04
Cadogan Hall
2007-09-01T17:28:50
1
Sep
2007
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 04
Cadogan Hall
Daryl Runswick Links
