Omar Rodriguez‐Lopez
Omar Alfredo Rodríguez-López (born September 1, 1975) is an American multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, writer, actor and film director. He is known for being the guitarist and band-leader of the Mars Volta from 2001 until their breakup in 2012, and is the guitarist for the alternative rock groups At the Drive-In, Antemasque and Bosnian Rainbows. He was also the bassist for the dub band De Facto. He has embarked on a solo career, both in studio and in concert, frequently described as experimental, avant-garde and/or progressive. He has collaborated with numerous artists spanning from John Frusciante to El-P.
Omar Rodriguez‐Lopez Tracks
Amarillo
Amarillo
Lights
Lights
Vanishing Tide
Pineapple Face
Not Even Toad Loves You
Los Siete Sermones A Los Muertos
