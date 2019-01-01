PleymoFormed 1997. Disbanded 2007
Pleymo
1997
Pleymo Biography
Pleymo is a French nu metal band formed by Mark Maggiori, Benoît Julliard, Fred Ceraudo, and Mathias Borronquet in Fontainebleau in 1997. Pleymo has sold over 100,000 albums to date. The band's name apparently originates from the lead singer once having a haircut as a child that was similar to that of Playmobil figures.
