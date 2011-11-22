The Sainte Catherines are a six-piece punk-rock band who formed in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 1999. The group's name comes from Rue Sainte-Catherine, one of Montreal's main streets. Their third record, The Art of Arrogance was released on local label Dare to Care Records in 2003 and on the German label Yo-Yo Records. In 2006, the band released its fourth LP, titled Dancing for Decadence. The album was released in the United States by Fat Wreck Chords. The Sainte Catherines are the first band from Quebec to be signed to Fat Wreck. In August 2006, The Sainte Catherines played their 500th show. They also released split 7" records with Fifth Hour Hero and Whiskey Sunday. In 2008, The Sainte Catherines won a GAMIQ Award for punk album of the year.

They disbanded in April 2012 after their farewell tour with The Hunters. The latter are managed by Hugo Mudie and their second album was produced by him and Marc-André Beaudet. The last show took place at Club Soda in Montréal on April 27.