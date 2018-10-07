Cyril Stapleton & His OrchestraFormed 1957. Disbanded 1974
Cyril Stapleton & His Orchestra
1957
Meet Mr Callaghan
Cyril Stapleton & His Orchestra
Theme From 'The Onedin Line'
Cyril Stapleton & His Orchestra
Volare
Cyril Stapleton & His Orchestra
Department S
Cyril Stapleton & His Orchestra
Doll Dance
Cyril Stapleton & His Orchestra
On The Street Where You Live
David Whitfield and Cyril Stapleton And The Orchestra
On The Street Where You Live
David Whitfield
