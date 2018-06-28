The KeysCardiff-based band, formerly known as Murry The Hump. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2001
The Keys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br07d.jpg
1999
The Keys Biography (Wikipedia)
Murry the Hump were a Welsh indie rock and "urban folk" band. They were active from 1999 until 2001. Since then they have continued to release music under the name The Keys (or simply Keys).
The Keys Performances & Interviews
The Keys Tracks
Fire Inside
Last played on
Chemistry
Last played on
From The Tense To The Lose To The Slack (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jul 2003)
Performer
Last played on
Gurl Next Door
Last played on
Love Your Sons And Daughters (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jul 2003)
Performer
Last played on
Bitten By Wolves
Performer
Last played on
I Tried To Find It In Books
Last played on
Strength Of Strings
Last played on
Head of The Valleys
Last played on
The Keys - Fire Inside
Last played on
Queueing Up for Christmas
People Meet People
Last played on
Oh Lord
Last played on
I Am The Breeze
Last played on
