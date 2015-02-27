Kumar Gandharva or Shivaputra Siddharamayya Komkalimath (pronunciation:; 8 April 1924 – 12 January 1992) was an Indian classical singer, well known for his unique vocal style and his refusal to be bound by the tradition of any gharana. The name Kumar Gandharva is a title given to him when he was a child prodigy; a Gandharva is a musical spirit in Hindu mythology.