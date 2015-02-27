Kumar GandharvaBorn 8 April 1924. Died 12 January 1992
Kumar Gandharva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/711dcdff-324f-4d67-90f4-1e4c53ba6970
Kumar Gandharva Biography (Wikipedia)
Kumar Gandharva or Shivaputra Siddharamayya Komkalimath (pronunciation:; 8 April 1924 – 12 January 1992) was an Indian classical singer, well known for his unique vocal style and his refusal to be bound by the tradition of any gharana. The name Kumar Gandharva is a title given to him when he was a child prodigy; a Gandharva is a musical spirit in Hindu mythology.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kumar Gandharva Tracks
Sort by
Raga Malkauns - Khayal Madhyalaya Ektala
Kumar Gandharva
Raga Malkauns - Khayal Madhyalaya Ektala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raga Malkauns - Khayal Madhyalaya Ektala
Last played on
Hirna Samajh Boojh
Kumar Gandharva
Hirna Samajh Boojh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hirna Samajh Boojh
Last played on
Ud Jayega Hans Akela
Kumar Gandharva
Ud Jayega Hans Akela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ud Jayega Hans Akela
Last played on
Raga Shree Kalyan-Tritaal
Kumar Gandharva
Raga Shree Kalyan-Tritaal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raga Shree Kalyan-Tritaal
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kumar Gandharva
Kumar Gandharva Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist