Jane Siberry ( SIB-ər-ee; née Stewart; born October 12, 1955) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, known for such hits as "Mimi on the Beach", "I Muse Aloud", "One More Colour" and "Calling All Angels". She performed the theme song to the television series Maniac Mansion. She has released material under the name Issa ( EE-sə) – an identity (as opposed to a simple stagename) which she used formally between 2006 and 2009.[citation needed]

On August 30, 2005, Siberry was awarded the 2005 Victor Martyn Lynch-Staunton Award in music by the Canada Council for the Arts.