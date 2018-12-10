Jane SiberryBorn 12 October 1955
Jane Siberry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/711c9171-14c4-4644-9099-15831fcfa750
Jane Siberry Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Siberry ( SIB-ər-ee; née Stewart; born October 12, 1955) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, known for such hits as "Mimi on the Beach", "I Muse Aloud", "One More Colour" and "Calling All Angels". She performed the theme song to the television series Maniac Mansion. She has released material under the name Issa ( EE-sə) – an identity (as opposed to a simple stagename) which she used formally between 2006 and 2009.[citation needed]
On August 30, 2005, Siberry was awarded the 2005 Victor Martyn Lynch-Staunton Award in music by the Canada Council for the Arts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jane Siberry Tracks
Sort by
Are You Burning Little Candle?
Jane Siberry
Are You Burning Little Candle?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Burning Little Candle?
Last played on
Everything Reminds Me Of My Dog
Jane Siberry
Everything Reminds Me Of My Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Reminds Me Of My Dog
Last played on
Mimi On The Beach
Jane Siberry
Mimi On The Beach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mimi On The Beach
Last played on
Geranium
Jane Siberry
Geranium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Geranium
Last played on
The Valley
Jane Siberry
The Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Valley
Last played on
Hockey
Jane Siberry
Hockey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hockey
Last played on
Bound By The Beauty
Jane Siberry
Bound By The Beauty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bound By The Beauty
Last played on
It Can't Rain All The Time
Jane Siberry
It Can't Rain All The Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is Everything
Jane Siberry
Love is Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is Everything
Last played on
Jane Siberry Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"I found out a week later that RCA were chasing her too" - Seymour Stein on the rush to sign k.d. lang
-
"It would be like a young nun meeting the Pope" – Sharon Horgan imagines meeting Kate Bush
-
Kate Bush's 'Pi' is given the Anne Sofie von Otter treatment
-
"I was terrified" - Kate Bush on her return to performing live after 35 years
-
Billie & Me - Kate Bush
-
Kate Bush - Kashka From Baghdad
-
Annie Clark and Natasha Khan talk about Kate Bush's The Sensual World
-
Brett Anderson and Natasha Khan discuss Kate Bush's Hounds of Love
-
Steve Coogan and Dr Katherine Angel on Kate Bush's Wow
-
k.d. lang is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist