El PresidenteGlasgow band. Formed 2002. Disbanded 2007
El Presidente
2002
El Presidente Biography (Wikipedia)
El Presidente (also written El Pres!dente) was a pop rock band from Glasgow, Scotland. Formed in 2002 by Gun member Dante Gizzi, the band gained major exposure with slots at T in the Park 2005, V Festival 2005 and again at T in the Park in 2006. The band have also supported Oasis, Duran Duran, Simple Minds and Kasabian on major tours of the UK.
El Presidente Tracks
Turn This Thing Around
Without You
Keep On Walking
Old Times
100 MPH
TURN THIS THING AROUND
If You Say You Love Me
Rocket
