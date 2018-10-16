El Presidente (also written El Pres!dente) was a pop rock band from Glasgow, Scotland. Formed in 2002 by Gun member Dante Gizzi, the band gained major exposure with slots at T in the Park 2005, V Festival 2005 and again at T in the Park in 2006. The band have also supported Oasis, Duran Duran, Simple Minds and Kasabian on major tours of the UK.