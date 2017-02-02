Johnny Smith Quintet
Johnny Smith Quintet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/711be21d-cabd-44a1-afa3-2ce102269c36
Johnny Smith Quintet Tracks
Sort by
A Drink By The River/Boat Ride/Fun In The Woods
Johnny Smith Quintet
A Drink By The River/Boat Ride/Fun In The Woods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight In Vermont
Johnny Smith Quintet
Moonlight In Vermont
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Donna Lee
Johnny Smith Quintet
Donna Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Donna Lee
Last played on
Othello, Op 93
Johnny Smith Quintet
Othello, Op 93
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Othello, Op 93
Last played on
Johnny Smith Quintet Links
Back to artist