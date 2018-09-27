LEVYNYC indie rock band. Formed 2004
LEVY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7118eb4e-5d56-4f1f-a99d-8a5cd44c0fe5
LEVY Tracks
Sort by
She Moved Through The Fair
LEVY
She Moved Through The Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9ls.jpglink
She Moved Through The Fair
Last played on
Rotten Love
LEVY
Rotten Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rotten Love
Last played on
Glorious
LEVY
Glorious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glorious
Last played on
On The Dance Floor Hub Session 21/11/2005
LEVY
On The Dance Floor Hub Session 21/11/2005
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Dance Floor Hub Session 21/11/2005
Last played on
LEVY Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist