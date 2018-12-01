Stephen JacksonChoral conductor
Stephen Jackson
Stephen Jackson Tracks
The darkness is no darkness-Thou wilt keep him
Judith Bingham
4 Choral Songs (Op. 53)
Edward Elgar
Alpha et Omega
Carl Rütti
Belshazzar's Feast - Final Chorus
William Walton
Ode to Joy (From Beethoven Symphony no 9)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Darkness is no darkness for chorus
Judith Bingham
Conductor
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
The Darkness is no darkness
Judith Bingham
Past BBC Events
Be in the Audience: BBC Symphony Chorus Concert
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2015-04-25T17:10:13
25
Apr
2015
15:00
Proms 2010: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-08T17:10:13
8
Aug
2010
Proms 2007: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-05T17:10:13
5
Aug
2007
Proms 2004: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-21T17:10:13
21
Aug
2004
Proms 2003: Prom 73 - Last Night of the Proms 2003
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-13T17:10:13
13
Sep
2003
