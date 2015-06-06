Árstíðir (English: Seasons) is an Icelandic classically influenced indie-folk rock/chamber pop band. The defining characteristic of this band is their vocal harmonies, as all members sing.

The band formed in 2008 in Reykjavík as a trio, consisting of Daniel Auðunsson (guitar), Gunnar Már Jakobsson (guitar) and Ragnar Ólafsson (baritone guitar). When they recorded their first album, Árstíðir, Hallgrímur Jónas Jensson (cello) and Jón Elísson (piano) joined the band. In 2010, the band became a sextet with Karl James Pestka (violin). Jón Elísson and Hallgrímur Jónas Jensson left Árstíðir in late 2013, and Karl James Pestka in 2016.

Currently, Árstíðir is composed of members Gunnar Már Jakobsson (baritone guitar), Daniel Auðunsson (guitar) and Ragnar Ólafsson (piano). Since founding the band, they have released three albums: one live EP and two studio albums. Árstíðir have always been an independent band. In Iceland, they have their own record company, Nivalis, and in Germany they have a cooperation contract with Beste Unterhaltung. In 2014, they crowdfunded their third studio album, Hvel, via Kickstarter, which was released in March 2015.