Hot Natured Biography (Wikipedia)
Hot Natured is a British-American electronic music group consisting of Jamie Jones and Lee Foss, both co-founders of critically acclaimed electronic dance music label, Hot Creations. The group later on added members Ali Love and Luca C from Infinity Ink, and more recently Anabel Englund.
Hot Natured Tracks
Benediction
Benediction (feat. Ali Love)
Reverse Skydiving
Forward Motion (feat. Ali Love)
Reverse Skydiving (feat. Anabel)
Reverse Skydiving (Shadow Child Remix) (feat. Anabel)
Benediction (Grades Remix)
Reverse Skydiving (MK Remix)
Reverse Skydiving (MK Remix) (feat. Anabel)
Benediction (Grades Remix) (feat. Ali Love)
Reverse Skydiving (feat. Anabel)
