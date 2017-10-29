ChanyeolBorn 27 November 1992
Park Chan-yeol (born November 27, 1992), better known mononymously as Chanyeol, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and model. He debuted in 2012 as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo and its sub-unit Exo-K. Apart from his group's activities, Chanyeol has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as So I Married an Anti-fan (2016), and Secret Queen Makers (2018).
Freal Luv (Rawtek Remix) (feat. Chanyeol & Tinashe)
