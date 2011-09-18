Anne LeBaronBorn 30 May 1953
Anne LeBaron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70fe8c43-86f6-49d5-ba7c-c620c075d571
Anne LeBaron Biography (Wikipedia)
Alice Anne LeBaron (b. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States, May 30, 1953) is a United States composer and harpist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne LeBaron Tracks
Sort by
Dog-Gone Cat
Anne LeBaron
Dog-Gone Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dog-Gone Cat
Last played on
Funeral Bells for Harry Partch
Anne LeBaron
Funeral Bells for Harry Partch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funeral Bells for Harry Partch
Last played on
Anne LeBaron Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist