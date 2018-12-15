Myung-Whun ChungPianist and conductor. Born 22 January 1953
Myung-Whun Chung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1953-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70f4cd2e-f8c3-4133-958a-1ff66cb07b33
Myung-Whun Chung Biography (Wikipedia)
Myung-whun Chung (born 22 January 1953, Seoul) is a South Korean conductor and pianist. A student of Olivier Messiaen, he is particularly known for his interpretations of the French composer's works.
Myung-Whun Chung Tracks
Trois petites Liturgies de la Presence Divine - 2nd movement
Olivier Messiaen
Director
Last played on
Samson et Dalila: 'Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix' (Act II Scene 3)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Last played on
Piano Concerto no 14 in E flat major, K.449
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Meditation sur le 1er prelude de Bach [Ave Maria]
Charles‐François Gounod
Last played on
Louange à l'Éternité de Jésus (Quartet for the End of Time)
Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Carmen Suite No 1 (Les toréadors)
Georges Bizet
Last played on
Romance in E minor for piano, flute, bassoon and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Là ci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
The Firebird's Dance & The Firebird Variation (Firebird Suite)
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
L'Ascension: III. Alleluia sur la trompette
Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Libertango
Astor Piazzolla
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Zaïde
Hector Berlioz
Last played on
Otello - Una vela! Una vela!; Esultate!
Giuseppe Verdi
Performer
Last played on
Des canyons aux étoiles - No 2: The Orioles
Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Des canyons aux étoiles - No 5: Cedar Breaks and the Gift of Awe
Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Su for sheng and orchestra
Unsuk Chin
Last played on
12 Variations on 'Ah! Vous dirais-je, maman', K 265
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Benvenuto Cellini (Overture)
Hector Berlioz
Last played on
Divertimento (Concerto) (K.113) in E flat major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre (Carmen)
Georges Bizet
Last played on
Romance for violin and orchestra in G major, Op 40
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Ave Maria (Otello)
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
La ci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Last played on
Piano Concerto (4th mvt)
Unsuk Chin
Last played on
Hymne au Saint-Sacrement (1922)
Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Symphony no. 1 in D major 'Titan'
Gustav Mahler
Last played on
Concerto in C major Op.56 for violin, cello, piano and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Le Nozze di Figaro - (K.492), Act 1, no.1; Cinque, dieci [duet]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Aufgang (opening)
Pascal Dusapin
Last played on
Morning In Long Island i. Fragile
Pascal Dusapin
Last played on
Le Tombeau resplendissant
Olivier Messiaen
Orchestra
Last played on
Louange à l'Éternité de Jésus (Quartet for the End of Time)
Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 55: Tchaikovsky, Debussy & Unsuk Chin
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4dj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-27T17:55:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025zjzm.jpg
27
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 55: Tchaikovsky, Debussy & Unsuk Chin
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 6: Weber, Brahms & Stravinsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9h8q9
Royal Albert Hall
2011-07-19T17:55:22
19
Jul
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 6: Weber, Brahms & Stravinsky
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 5: Messiaen, Dusapin & Beethoven
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4m5d4
Royal Albert Hall
2011-07-18T17:55:22
18
Jul
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 5: Messiaen, Dusapin & Beethoven
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2j9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-21T17:55:22
21
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exj4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-22T17:55:22
22
Jul
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
