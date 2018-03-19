Mutant VinylBorn 1 January 1991
Mutant Vinyl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p063fnl4.jpg
1991-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70f2febb-ca99-4222-87b3-87cc2a205998
Mutant Vinyl Tracks
Sort by
Can You Kick The Reel
Mutant Vinyl
Can You Kick The Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063fpqg.jpglink
Can You Kick The Reel
Last played on
Lavender
Mutant Vinyl
Lavender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063fpqg.jpglink
Lavender
Last played on
Mutant Vinyl Links
Back to artist