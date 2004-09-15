John William Cummings (October 8, 1948 – September 15, 2004), known professionally as Johnny Ramone, was an American guitarist and songwriter, best known for being the guitarist for the punk rock band the Ramones. He was a founding member of the band, and remained a member throughout their entire career. He died from prostate cancer on September 15, 2004.

In 2009, he appeared on Time's list of "The 10 Greatest Electric-Guitar Players". In 2012, he was ranked #8 on Spin's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time". He is also ranked #28 on the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" list in Rolling Stone.