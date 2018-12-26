Scott FitzgeraldUK singer. Born 28 April 1948
Scott Fitzgerald
1948-04-28
Scott Fitzgerald Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Fitzgerald, (born William McPhail, 28 April 1948) is a Scottish singer and musical actor, who experienced international music chart success in the 1970s and later represented the UK at the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest.
Scott Fitzgerald Tracks
If I Had Words
