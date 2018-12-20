Fred Morrison (born 1963) is a Scottish musician and composer. He is carried on by his daughter Eliane and son Seonaidh. He has performed professionally on the Great Highland Bagpipes, Scottish smallpipes, Border pipes, low whistle, Northumbrian Smallpipes and uilleann pipes.

He holds the record for the most Macallan Trophys at the Lorient festival, having received the trophy nine times. As well as his work as a solo piper, he has played with such bands as Clan Alba and Capercaillie. His albums have been met with critical acclaim.

In 2004 he was voted Instrumentalist of the Year in the Scots Trad Music awards.