Bill BaileyEnglish comedian/musician. Born 24 February 1964
Bill Bailey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70ec1658-ffee-4c3c-9e76-3c32b034b513
Bill Bailey Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Robert Bailey (born 13 January 1965) known by his stage name Bill Bailey, is an English comedian, musician, singer, actor, TV and radio presenter and author. Bailey is well known for his role in Black Books and for his appearances on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News for You and QI, as well as his extensive stand-up work.
Bailey was listed by The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy in 2003. In 2007, and again in 2010, he was voted the seventh greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Bailey Performances & Interviews
- Perfect Pitch: 'I knew the hoover was playing B flat'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qf47v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qf47v.jpg2016-04-05T15:57:00.000Z"It's innate ... you hear music all the time". Bill Bailey & Aled Jones talk about 'perfect pitch' & harmonising with household appliances.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q44rl
Perfect Pitch: 'I knew the hoover was playing B flat'
- Bill Bailey chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01vmccf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01vmccf.jpg2014-03-18T17:19:00.000ZBill Bailey joins Mark and Stuart to talk about his upcoming gig at Kew Gardens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01vmcfj
Bill Bailey chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Bill Bailey Tracks
Sort by
"Classical Cockney"
Bill Bailey
"Classical Cockney"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Classical Cockney"
Last played on
Hokey Cokey Kraftwerk Parody
Bill Bailey
Hokey Cokey Kraftwerk Parody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hokey Cokey Kraftwerk Parody
Last played on
Cars
Bill Bailey
Cars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cars
Last played on
Chip Shop
Bill Bailey
Chip Shop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chip Shop
Last played on
Chip Shop (Will Bailey Remix)
Bill Bailey
Chip Shop (Will Bailey Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chip Shop (Will Bailey Remix)
Last played on
Internet Song
Bill Bailey
Internet Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Internet Song
Last played on
Munsters Theme Tune
Bill Bailey
Munsters Theme Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Munsters Theme Tune
Performer
Last played on
Hustlin & Scratchin (Punk Rolla Remix)
Bill Bailey
Hustlin & Scratchin (Punk Rolla Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hustlin & Scratchin (Punk Rolla Remix)
Last played on
Hit The Club [Mighty Fools Mix]
Bill Bailey
Hit The Club [Mighty Fools Mix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hit The Club [Mighty Fools Mix]
Last played on
Unisex Chip Shop
Bill Bailey
Unisex Chip Shop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unisex Chip Shop
Last played on
Bill Bailey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist