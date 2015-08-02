Bidu SayãoBorn 11 May 1902. Died 13 March 1999
Bidu Sayão
1902-05-11
Bidu Sayão Biography (Wikipedia)
Balduína "Bidu" de Oliveira Sayão (pronounced bee-DOO sigh-OWN) (May 11, 1902 – March 13, 1999) was a Brazilian opera soprano. One of Brazil's most famous musicians, Sayão was a leading artist of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City from 1937 to 1952.
Bidu Sayão Tracks
Manon: Adieu, Notre Petite Table
Jules Massenet
Bidu Sayao: Gentil del cuore
gomez & Bidu Sayão
Bidu Sayao: Gentil del cuore
Composer
