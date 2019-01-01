Alexandra Ioana Stan (born 10 June 1989) is a Romanian singer and songwriter. She was born in the city of Constanța and made her worldwide breakthrough with the 2011 single "Mr. Saxobeat", which was written and produced by Marcel Prodan and Andrei Nemirschi. They discovered Stan at a karaoke bar in 2009 and offered her a contract with their label Maan Records. "Mr. Saxobeat" followed the singer's debut recording, "Lollipop (Param Pam Pam)" (2009), which brought her fame in her native country. "Mr. Saxobeat" quickly achieved commercial success in Romania and abroad, reaching number one in several countries. Saxobeats, her debut studio album, was released in August 2011 and features the follow-up single "Get Back (ASAP)" (2011), which together with "Lemonade" (2012) was a moderate hit in Europe.

An alleged altercation with Prodan in 2013 delayed the release of Stan's second album Unlocked, which was eventually premiered in August 2014. Two of its singles, "Dance" (2014) and "Cherry Pop" (2014), were successful in Japan. Stan's third studio album Alesta was released in March 2016; it led to a collaboration with Inna and Daddy Yankee on "We Wanna" (2015), which reached the top 60 in several countries. Mami, her fourth record, followed in 2018. Stan has received a number of awards and nominations, including the European Border Breakers Awards, Japan Gold Disc Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards and Romanian Music Awards. She is also referred to as one of the most successful Romanian artists alongside Inna.