April CanteloBorn 2 April 1928
April Cantelo
1928-04-02
April Cantelo Biography (Wikipedia)
April Cantelo (born 2 April 1928) is an English soprano.
April Cantelo Tracks
Agnus Dei (Schopfungsmesse)
Joseph Haydn
Hymnus Paradisi
Herbert Howells
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-03T18:19:17
3
Sep
1973
Proms 1970: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-05T18:19:17
5
Aug
1970
Proms 1968: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-04T18:19:17
4
Sep
1968
Proms 1967: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-04T18:19:17
4
Aug
1967
Proms 1966: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1966-09-05T18:19:17
5
Sep
1966
