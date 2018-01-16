Yorkshire Building Society Band
Yorkshire Building Society Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70e1cd65-53ef-4552-ba5e-fc1bee9b5692
Tracks
Sort by
Amazonia
Peter Graham
Amazonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amazonia
Last played on
Circle of Life
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Circle of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Circle of Life
Last played on
Anything Goes
Cole Porter
Anything Goes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Anything Goes
Conductor
Last played on
The Piper Of Dundee
Kenneth Downie
The Piper Of Dundee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Piper Of Dundee
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Pageantry
Herbert Howells
Pageantry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Pageantry
Last played on
King's Herald from Pageantry
Herbert Howells
King's Herald from Pageantry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
King's Herald from Pageantry
Last played on
Pie Jesu
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Pie Jesu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmy5.jpglink
Pie Jesu
Music Arranger
Last played on
Rocket Man
Elton John
Rocket Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjz3.jpglink
Rocket Man
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Dance Fever
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Dance Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Fever
Last played on
Molly on the Shore
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Molly on the Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Molly on the Shore
Last played on
Be My Love
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Be My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be My Love
Last played on
Away in a manger
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Away in a manger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away in a manger
Last played on
Pinball Wizard
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Pinball Wizard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pinball Wizard
Last played on
Shine As The Light
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Shine As The Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shine As The Light
Last played on
Country Scene
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Country Scene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Scene
Last played on
Low, How A Rose E'er Blooming
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Low, How A Rose E'er Blooming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Low, How A Rose E'er Blooming
Last played on
Gaudete
Yorkshire Building Society Band
Gaudete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaudete
Last played on
In Perfect Peace
Yorkshire Building Society Band
In Perfect Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Perfect Peace
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist