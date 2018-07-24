Oslo CamerataFormed 1998
Oslo Camerata
1998
Oslo Camerata Biography (Wikipedia)
The Oslo Camerata is a mostly classical string orchestra based in Oslo, Norway, as part of the Barratt Due Institute of Music. Established in 1998, the orchestra consists mostly of professional musicians, with selected Institute students participating in projects. The repertoire consists of classic and newly composed pieces, and has been described as one of the most innovative orchestras in Europe. It has performed extensively in Norway, with support of that country’s Ministry of Culture and parts of Europe along with India, Brazil and Mexico. It has released three CDs since 2006.
Oslo Camerata Tracks
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major
String Quartet in F major (arr. for string orchestra)
Edvard Grieg
String Quartet in F major (arr. for string orchestra)
String Quartet in F major (arr. for string orchestra)
Holberg suite (Op.40), 'Rigaudon'
Edvard Grieg
Holberg suite (Op.40), 'Rigaudon'
Holberg suite (Op.40), 'Rigaudon'
Praeludium from the Holberg Suite
Oslo Camerata
Praeludium from the Holberg Suite
Praeludium from the Holberg Suite
Quartet for strings in F major [unfinished]. 2nd movt
Edvard Grieg
Quartet for strings in F major [unfinished]. 2nd movt
Quartet for strings in F major [unfinished]. 2nd movt
String Quartet in G minor, Op 27 (Romanze arr Ardal)
Edvard Grieg
String Quartet in G minor, Op 27 (Romanze arr Ardal)
String Quartet in G minor, Op 27 (Romanze arr Ardal)
