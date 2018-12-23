Joseph Trapanese
Joseph Trapanese
Joseph Trapanese Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Trapanese (born 1984) is an American composer, arranger, and producer. He works in the production of music for films, television, records, theater, concerts, and video games.
Joseph Trapanese Tracks
Memory Band
Joseph Trapanese
Memory Band
Memory Band
Last played on
Robin Hood (2018) - Loxley Manor
Joseph Trapanese
Robin Hood (2018) - Loxley Manor
Robin Hood (2018) - Loxley Manor
Last played on
Ship Crash
Joseph Trapanese
Ship Crash
Ship Crash
Last played on
Over The Wall
Joseph Trapanese
Over The Wall
Over The Wall
Last played on
INSURGENT (2015): The Message
Joseph Trapanese
INSURGENT (2015): The Message
INSURGENT (2015): The Message
Orchestra
Last played on
EARTH TO ECHO (2014): Earth to Echo Suite
Joseph Trapanese
EARTH TO ECHO (2014): Earth to Echo Suite
EARTH TO ECHO (2014): Earth to Echo Suite
Last played on
