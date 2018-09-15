Carl MichalskiConductor. Born 18 January 1911. Died 11 December 1998
Carl Michalski
1911-01-18
The Land of Smiles: 'You are my Heart's Delight'
Franz Lehár
Pleasure Train Polka, Op 281
Johann Strauss II
Land of Smiles: Von Apfelbluten einen Kranz
Bayerisches Sinfonie-Orchester, Franz Lehár, Fritz Wunderlich & Carl Michalski
Boccaccio: Florenz hat schone Frauen
Graunke Symphony Orchestra, Franz von Suppé, Hermann Prey, Anneliese Rothenberger & Carl Michalski
