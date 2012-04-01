Pascal of BollywoodBorn 1963
Pascal of Bollywood
1963
Pascal of Bollywood Biography (Wikipedia)
Pascal of Bollywood (born Pascal Heni in 1963) is a French actor and singer who gained fame in India as the first Westerner to reinterpret the songs of Indian cinema in Hindi, Tamil and Bengali. He is best known for his Hindi and French cover of Edith Piaf's La Vie en rose.
