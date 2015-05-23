Genealogy is an Armenian supergroup that was formed to represent Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015. Five of the six members come from a different continent of the Armenian diaspora whose families once spread all over the world after the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The five artists from the diaspora also symbolize the five petals of the forget-me-not (official logo of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, commemorated in April 2015), while the center of the flower is represented by the sixth artist, actually from Armenia.

The group performed the song "Face The Shadow" in the contest. The song was originally called "Don't Deny", but organizers changed it later to the present title, as it was deemed too political (hinting at Armenian genocide denial). The song represented Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 on the final held on 23 May 2015, finishing 16th overall, with a total of 34 points from only 8 countries including a maximum 12 points from Georgia.