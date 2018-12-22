The Sylvers are an American R&B/Soul family vocal group from Watts, Los Angeles, California. The Sylvers were one of the most popular acts during the 1970s, recording the hit singles "Fool's Paradise", "Boogie Fever" and "Hot Line". Prior to becoming the Sylvers, the four eldest members (Olympia, Leon, Charmaine, and James) recorded as the Little Angels, appearing on shows such as Make Room for Daddy and You Bet Your Life, and opening for such acts as Johnny Mathis and Ray Charles. During this time, two singles were released: "Santa Claus Parade" b/w "I'll Be a Little Angel" on Warwick Records (United States) and "Says You" b/w "Olympia" on Capitol Records.

The Sylvers initiated a return to the public stage on September 21, 2017 with their featured performance in a production organized by radio personality Roland Bynum at The Rose theatre in Pasadena, California.