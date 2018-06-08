Elizabeth Llewellyn
Elizabeth Llewellyn
Elizabeth Llewellyn, (born 1974) is a British opera singer who debuted with the English National Opera in 2010. She was named the "Best newcomer" in 2010 by the Daily Telegraph for her performance as Mimi in Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, and according to Mary Ann Seighart of the BBC is "set to become one of the great stars of opera."
A Sea Symphony
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony
A Sea Symphony
Last played on
Einsam in trüben Tagen - from Lohengrin
Richard Wagner
Einsam in trüben Tagen - from Lohengrin
Einsam in trüben Tagen - from Lohengrin
Last played on
Vissi d'arte - from Tosca
Giacomo Puccini
Vissi d'arte - from Tosca
Vissi d'arte - from Tosca
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: A Sea Symphony and Earth Dances
Barbican, London
2017-10-13T18:17:19
13
Oct
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: A Sea Symphony and Earth Dances
Barbican, London
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-27T18:17:19
27
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
