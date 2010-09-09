Vex’d
Vex’d Biography (Wikipedia)
Vex'd were a British Dubstep duo signed to Planet Mu Records consisting of Jamie Teasdale and Roly Porter. They often played at early DMZ nights and were some of the early pioneers of the genre. As of 2010 they have released 2 full albums, as well as several EPs and singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vex’d Tracks
Lion VIP
Knowledge Remix
Killing Floor
Wavescape Remix
3rd Choice
Saturn
Nails
Remians Of The Day
Oceans
Heartspace (feat. Anneka)
Shinju Bridge
Slug Trawl Depths
Out Of The Hills
Take Time Out (feat. Warrior Queen)
Nails (from the LP Cloud Seed)
