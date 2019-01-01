James PankowBorn 20 August 1947
James Pankow
James Pankow Biography (Wikipedia)
James Carter "Jimmy" Pankow (born August 20, 1947) is an American trombone player, songwriter and brass instrument player, best known as a founding member of the rock band Chicago.
