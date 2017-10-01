Banco de GaiaBorn 1964
Banco de Gaia
1964
Banco de Gaia Biography (Wikipedia)
Banco de Gaia is an electronic music project from England, formed in 1989 by Toby Marks (born 1964, South London).
The music of Banco de Gaia is mostly categorized as ambient dub and downtempo. Marks works to cross genres, often using Arabic and Middle Eastern samples against a bass heavy reggae, rock, or trance rhythm to produce deeply textured tracks that progress layer upon layer.[citation needed]
Banco de Gaia Tracks
Upcoming Events
16
Mar
2019
Banco de Gaia, Ulrich Schnauss
St Paul's Church, Birmingham, UK
23
May
2019
Banco de Gaia, Editors, Doves, Suede, Thee Oh Sees, Steel Pulse, Reef, Idlewild, Stiff Little Fingers, The Skatalites, Hollie Cook, Seth Lakeman, Beans on Toast, The Wildhearts, Angelic Upstarts, Mahones, [spunge], The Dreadnoughts, The Slow Readers Club, Mad Dog Mcrea, Imperial Leisure, Justin Sullivan, Ladybird, Indigo Velvet, The Lottery Winners, Bilk, Heavy Lungs, Rev Hammer, The Bar Stool Preachers, The Blinders (UK), Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Longy, Headsticks, Matilda's Scoundrels, The Winachi Tribe, Orphan Colours, Bemis, Pattern Pusher, The Blunders, The Newcranes, The Social Ignition and Broken Bones Matilda
Catton Hall, Derby, UK
