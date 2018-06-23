Ernie WattsBorn 23 October 1945
Ernie Watts
1945-10-23
Ernie Watts Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest James Watts (born October 23, 1945) is an American jazz and rhythm and blues saxophonist who plays soprano, alto, and tenor saxophone. He has worked with Charlie Haden's Quartet West and toured with the Rolling Stones. On Frank Zappa's album The Grand Wazoo he played the "Mystery Horn", a straight-necked C melody saxophone. He played the notable saxophone riff on The One You Love by Glenn Frey.
Ernie Watts Tracks
Passport
Charlie Parker
Passport
Passport
Last played on
Alone At A Drive-In Movie
Ernie Watts
Alone At A Drive-In Movie
Alone At A Drive-In Movie
Last played on
Bebop
Ernie Watts
Bebop
Bebop
Last played on
All Or Nothing At All
Kurt Elling
All Or Nothing At All
All Or Nothing At All
Last played on
The Beat Goes On
Buddy Rich
The Beat Goes On
The Beat Goes On
Performer
Last played on
Blackbird
Ernie Watts
Blackbird
Blackbird
Last played on
Ya Gotta Try... Harder!
Quincy Jones
Ya Gotta Try... Harder!
Ya Gotta Try... Harder!
Last played on
Chariots Of Fire
Ernie Watts
Chariots Of Fire
Chariots Of Fire
Last played on
Ernie Watts Links
