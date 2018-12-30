dodieFormerly Dodie Clark. Born 11 April 1995
dodie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05fsxv2.jpg
1995-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70c5a8f1-5c53-4e1c-a90a-461e11e799c1
dodie Tracks
Sort by
Human
dodie
Human
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lz5km.jpglink
Human
Last played on
If I'm Being Honest
dodie
If I'm Being Honest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsxv2.jpglink
6 Out Of 10
dodie
6 Out Of 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsxv2.jpglink
6 Out Of 10
Last played on
You
dodie
You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsxv2.jpglink
You
Last played on
6/10
dodie
6/10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsxv2.jpglink
6/10
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Mar
2019
Dodie, Orla Gartland and Kawala
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
14
Mar
2019
Dodie, Orla Gartland and Kawala
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
15
Mar
2019
Dodie, Orla Gartland
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
20
Mar
2019
Dodie, Orla Gartland and Kawala
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
21
Mar
2019
Dodie, Orla Gartland and Kawala
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
Back to artist