ReykonBorn 12 December 1986
Reykon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70c46891-9f86-4363-b97e-bbf420938cf5
Reykon Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrés Felipe Robledo Londoño (born 12 December 1986), better known as Reykon "El Líder", is a reggaeton performer from Colombia. He is considered one of the biggest proponents of Latin America's reggaeton music genre. He is from Envigado, Antioquia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reykon Tracks
Sort by
Nuestro Planeta (feat. Reykon)
Kali Uchis
Nuestro Planeta (feat. Reykon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
Nuestro Planeta (feat. Reykon)
Last played on
Reykon Links
Back to artist