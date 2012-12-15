AguaturbiaFormed 1969. Disbanded 1974
Aguaturbia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70c2cc89-f285-4ca1-ba5c-a80bfebf000d
Aguaturbia Biography (Wikipedia)
Aguaturbia is a Chilean rock band formed in 1969, featuring Carlos Corales on guitar and his wife Denise on vocals. The band is known for pioneering heavy psychedelic rock in Chile, eventually enjoying international acclaim. In addition to psychedelic sounds, wah-wah guitar effects and heavy blues rock chord patterns, Aguaturbia also incorporated elements of Latin American folk music into their work. The band is noted for causing controversy in the Chilean press at the time for stepping outside of prevailing social norms.
Original drummer Willy Cavada died on October 1, 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aguaturbia Tracks
Sort by
I Wonder Who
Aguaturbia
I Wonder Who
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder Who
Last played on
Aguaturbia Links
Back to artist