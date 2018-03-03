Richard HagemanBorn 9 July 1881. Died 6 March 1966
Richard Hageman
1881-07-09
Richard Hageman Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Hageman (9 July 1881 – 6 March 1966) was a Dutch-born American conductor, pianist, composer, and actor.
Richard Hageman Tracks
Stagecoach (1939): Opening Titles
Stagecoach (1939): Opening Titles
Stagecoach (1939): Opening Titles
Miranda
Richard Hageman
Miranda
Miranda
Into The Silent Land
Richard Hageman
Into The Silent Land
Into The Silent Land
Do Not Go, My Love
Richard Hageman
Do Not Go, My Love
Do Not Go, My Love
At The Well
Richard Hageman
At The Well
At The Well
Praise
Richard Hageman
Praise
Praise
