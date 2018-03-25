KamahlBorn 13 November 1934
Kamahl
1934-11-13
Kamahl Biography (Wikipedia)
Kamahl is the stage name of Kandiah Kamalesvaran AM (Tamil: கந்தையா கமலேஸ்வரன்; born 13 November 1934), a singer and recording artist active in Australia, perhaps best known for "The Elephant Song", and his repertoire of popular music.
Kamahl Tracks
Sleeping Beauty
Kamahl
Sleeping Beauty
Sleeping Beauty
Last played on
My cup runneth over
Kamahl
My cup runneth over
My cup runneth over
Last played on
Perhaps love
Kamahl
Perhaps love
Perhaps love
Last played on
Evergreen
Kamahl
Evergreen
Evergreen
Last played on
CHRISTMAS ALPHABET
Kamahl
CHRISTMAS ALPHABET
A Daisy a Day
Kamahl
A Daisy a Day
A Daisy a Day
Last played on
When I fall in love
Kamahl
When I fall in love
When I fall in love
Last played on
You needed me
Kamahl
You needed me
You needed me
Last played on
