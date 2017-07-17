The RevengeElectro House
The Revenge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70bc6911-12a7-44ea-a439-a10a5f68e3f5
The Revenge Tracks
Sort by
Isle Of Lucy
The Revenge
Isle Of Lucy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isle Of Lucy
Last played on
Just One Touch
The Revenge
Just One Touch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just One Touch
Last played on
Night Fever
The Revenge
Night Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Fever
Performer
Last played on
The Revenge Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist