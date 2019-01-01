Walter MelroseBorn 1889. Died 1973
Walter Melrose
1889
Walter Melrose Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Melrose (1889–1973) was a music publisher and lyricist in the 1920s and 1930s.
Walter Melrose Tracks
