Warren VachéWarren Vaché Jr., trumpet, cornet, flugelhorn. Born 21 February 1951
Warren Vaché Biography (Wikipedia)
Warren Vaché (born February 21, 1951) is a jazz trumpeter, cornetist, and flugelhornist born in Rahway, New Jersey. He came from a musical family as his father was a bassist. In 1976 he released his first album. He has often worked with Scott Hamilton and has some popularity among swing audiences.
Warren Vaché's father is Warren Vaché Sr., who was a jazz double-bassist.
There Will Never Be Another You
There Will Never Be Another You
I'll Only Miss Her When I Think Of Her
I'll Only Miss Her When I Think Of Her
It Was Written In The Stars
It Was Written In The Stars
I'll Close My Eyes
I'll Close My Eyes
Swingin Till the Girls Come Home
Swingin Till the Girls Come Home
When I Grow Too Old
When I Grow Too Old
Too Phat Blues
Too Phat Blues
Way Way Back
Way Way Back
Poor Butterfly
Poor Butterfly
Drop Me Off In Harlem
Drop Me Off In Harlem
Blues for Bune
Blues for Bune
Darn that Dream (feat. Warren Vaché & Bill Charlap)
Darn that Dream (feat. Warren Vaché & Bill Charlap)
My One And Only Love
My One And Only Love
They Say It's Wonderful
They Say It's Wonderful
The End Of A Love Affair
The End Of A Love Affair
April in my Heart
April in my Heart
