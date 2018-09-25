Warren Vaché (born February 21, 1951) is a jazz trumpeter, cornetist, and flugelhornist born in Rahway, New Jersey. He came from a musical family as his father was a bassist. In 1976 he released his first album. He has often worked with Scott Hamilton and has some popularity among swing audiences.

Warren Vaché's father is Warren Vaché Sr., who was a jazz double-bassist.