Hooton 3 Car was a British punk/melodic hardcore band, formed in 1989. The band's members were Graham Williams (guitar, vocals), Chris Petty (guitar, vocals), Hywell Maggs (bass, vocals) and Jon Jesson (drums, vocals). Their original drummer was Stephen Emm who left the band in 1992.
Disclaimer/Lucky Day (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1995)
Disclaimer/Lucky Day (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1995)
Three Steps Back (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1995)
Three Steps Back (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1995)
Strained (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1995)
Strained (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1995)
Sound Of The Day (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1995)
Sound Of The Day (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1995)
