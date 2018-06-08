Rudolf LutzSwiss organist, harpsichordist, conductor and composer. Born 1951
Rudolf Lutz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70b3e851-5717-4bae-a14d-2c14a40eccbf
Rudolf Lutz Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Lutz (born 1951) is a Swiss organist, harpsichordist, conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudolf Lutz Tracks
Sort by
Arie (Soprano) - Lebenssonne, Licht Der Sinnen
Johann Sebastian Bach
Arie (Soprano) - Lebenssonne, Licht Der Sinnen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Arie (Soprano) - Lebenssonne, Licht Der Sinnen
Orchestra
Last played on
Auch mit gedämpften, schwachen Stimmen (Cantata No 36)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Auch mit gedämpften, schwachen Stimmen (Cantata No 36)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Auch mit gedämpften, schwachen Stimmen (Cantata No 36)
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist