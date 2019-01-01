Estas TonneGuitarist. Born 24 April 1975
Estas Tonne
1975-04-24
Estas Tonne Biography (Wikipedia)
Estas Tonne (Ukrainian: Естас Тонне, Russian: Эстас Тонне, born 24 April 1975) is a self-styled "modern day troubadour" who primarily plays the classical guitar in a style derived from Gypsy music.
