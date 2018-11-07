Hans-Kristian Kjos SørensenBorn 23 July 1965
Hans-Kristian Kjos Sørensen
Hans-Kristian Kjos Sørensen, sometimes also known as HKKS (born 23 July 1965 in Oslo), is a Norwegian percussion and cimbalom player,
Ciaccona
Andrea Falconiero
Ciaccona
Ciaccona
Hark! Hark! The lark (Fancies)
Sven-Eric Johanson
Hark! Hark! The lark (Fancies)
Hark! Hark! The lark (Fancies)
Ciaconna
William Conway
Ciaconna
Ciaconna
Gagliarda napolitana arr Olivier Foures
Antonio Valente
Gagliarda napolitana arr Olivier Foures
Gagliarda napolitana arr Olivier Foures
The Wonderful Widow of Eighteen Springs
Hans-Kristian Kjos Sørensen
The Wonderful Widow of Eighteen Springs
The Wonderful Widow of Eighteen Springs
