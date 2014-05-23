Laura StevensonBorn 25 April 1984
Laura Anne Stevenson (born April 25, 1984) is an American singer-songwriter based on Long Island, New York, and formerly a keyboard player for the musical collective Bomb the Music Industry!
Triangle
Renee
L-DOPA
Runner
